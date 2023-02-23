Henkel Corp. LHC in Bowling Green will be donating plastic needed to make benches for the Dawson Springs City Park.
Tammy Workman, the Dawson Springs City Park board chairman, said the company is going to give them whatever they need when they need it.
“They are a plastic laundry lid type of manufacturing facility and have so many overages and culls,” she said.
The connection between Henkel and the city park was made because a former Dawson resident and his wife work at Henkel.
She said right now, they have enough donations and the money to get six benches made, not including what Henkel will give them or the other donations that have not been processed yet.
“As soon as we get the donations processed, we are going to go ahead and order those benches,” said Workman. “Then whatever else is turned in, we are going to get those benches, and we will use the new product for the next set of benches. We are going to do it in groups of six.”
She said they haven’t gotten the engineer’s plans back, so they don’t know exactly how many benches they will need, but she is estimating between 30 and 36.
“I don’t know that for sure,” said Workman. “We are just going to go as people donate.”
They plan to get the benches made as soon as they have the money and the plastic to make them. She said it is easier to store the made benches than the donated plastic.
“Every time we get money for six benches, we are going to get six benches,” said Workman.
The park board looked at ordering some benches off Amazon, but after more research, she realized the benches were not as good of quality and wouldn’t last as long as the ones from ABC Plastics in Evansville.
“They are a lot better quality,” she said.
The benches cost $470 per bench and include the engraving on the back. The picnic tables cost $870 a piece.
Workman said the placement of the benches will depend on the order the benches are purchased and paid for. It is a first come, first serve for bench placements.
The community can still donate plastic bottle caps and lids until Wednesday, March 15 at any of the drop-off locations. Those locations are the elementary school, high school, the school board office, City Hall annex, Beauty on the Square, Candy’s Corner, Brasher’s Hometown Hardware, or Hayes Hardware and Lumber.
For more information or to stay up-to-date, follow Dawson Springs City Park Rebuild on Facebook. Anyone interested in purchasing a bench or picnic table can also reach out through Facebook.
