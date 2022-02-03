Sean Stemaly & Friends will be performing a benefit show for the victims of the December 2021 tornadoes at the Ballard Convention Center on the Hopkins County Madisonville Fair Grounds in Madisonville, Feb. 12, starting at 6 p.m.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. with Rufus Baker and Julia Sizemore taking the stage at 6:30p.m. There will be a live auction from 7:15-7:30 p.m., and then Sean Stemaly & Friends will take the stage at 7:30p.m. Tickets for the event start at $20 with all proceeds going to directly benefit the tornado victims of Western Kentucky.
Sean Stemaly was born in Western Kentucky and raised in Southern Indiana. Stemaly is a hard-worker whose country music comes straight from the only life he knows. He taught himself how to sing while in the cab of his tractor, planting seeds of stardom to the icons of Books & Dunn, George Strait, Jason Aldean and George Strait.
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville. For more information on the concert or to purchase tickets, visit, seanstemaly.com and click on the “Feb. 12 Madisonville, KY” concert ticket button.
