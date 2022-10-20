As blood banks across the nation still need blood donors, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded eligibility requirements, removing some restrictions that had previously prevented some individuals from donating.
The FDA has expanded guidelines to allow anyone to donate blood who spent time in the UK from 1980 to 1996 or who lived in France and Ireland from 1980 to 2001. They have also approved blood donations from anyone who received a blood transfusion in the UK, France, or Ireland from 1980 to the present.
Dr. Justin Sedlak, the medical director of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville’s Laboratory Services, said the expansion will have a positive effect on blood donations because it will open donations up to a new group of people that were not able to donate previously.
“We will allow them to donate as it has been determined that it is now safe for them to do so,” he said.
An outbreak of a rare but incurable and terminal neurodegenerative disease, Mad Cow Disease, occurred in Europe in the late 20th century. The first case in humans was confirmed in 1996 due to eating contaminated meat, and the FDA took steps to protect patients and consumers.
After decades of research and observations, the FDA determined that the risk of spreading Mad Cow Disease through blood donation remains theoretical and repealed the restrictions. Sedlak said there is always a need for donors to help the hospital serve the community and this is a great opportunity for people in that group who wanted to donate but couldn’t.
Anyone interested in donating blood can call the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Blood Bank at 270-825-5150 to make an appointment.
