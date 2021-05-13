The Dawson Springs Professional Women’s Club of Dawson Springs is seeking contestants for the upcoming Miss Dawson Springs Pageant on Saturday, June 19.
Prospective candidates must be 15 years of age, but not exceeding age 21 by Oct. 1 and with a Dawson Springs address. Those competing must be attending high school or be a high school graduate; single with no annulments, children, or pregnancies; and not involved in illegal activity or have been charged with such.
The young lady winning the title of Miss Dawson Springs will be awarded $100, a crown, sash, trophy, charm, and roses.
The runner-up will receive $50 and a trophy.
Contestants will compete in casual wear, dinner dress, and formal wear. The theme colors for the 2021 pageant are black and leopard.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 11.
“If limited applications are received by May 17, the pageant will be opened up to any girls outside of the Dawson Springs area meeting other requirements,” said the club in a news release.
Applications are available from BPW Club members Lori Wooton at Dawson Springs High School, Amie Thomas at the city’s municipal office, and Cheryl Hamby at Beauty Shop on the Square. For more information, call Wooton at 270-836-8411.
Practice for the pageant will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 18 and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 just before the 7 p.m. pageant.
