The Hopkins County Fiscal Court this week approved Emergency Management Director, Nick Bailey’s request to look at the storm siren tower in Jasper, IN, to potentially purchase for Hopkins County.
The tower will be added to the county’s existing network of storm siren towers which are utilized to help notify the public of an approaching tornado.
According to Bailey, the reconditioned storm tower will be going in Barnsley, which was hard hit during the Dec. 10 tornado. The storm siren tower it will be placed on the Sanitation Department grounds, which will make the siren audible in the Hopkins County Central High School area.
If the tower is satisfactory, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be utilized to make the purchase.
More information to come as it is presented.
The EMA recently changed Hopkins County’s emergency siren policies. Sirens will no longer be activated to notify residents of severe thunderstorm. Instead they will only sound when there is a tornado warning, meaning that a tornado has either been sighted or that radar indicates that a tornado exists in the area.
Residents will also notice a change in the regular test of the storm alert system, which has for years been conducted every Wednesday at noon. Moving forward the test will be conducted only on the first Wednesday of each month at noon.
