Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent schools will continue providing free meals for all students for the upcoming school year.
For Hopkins County students, the district has qualified for Seamless Summer Option, which allows the siblings of students who are not school age to continue getting free food.
“This is something that is available district-wide for districts to use, so there is no cost to the meals,” said Lisa Marsh, director of child nutrition for Hopkins County,
Any parent who has a student enrolled within the Hopkins County system and has a child or children who are not school age can still receive free breakfasts and lunches, she said. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, parents can pick up the five-day meal packs from any school in the district.
“Whichever school is closest to them, they would call the cafeteria manager, and then they would be able to pick up that five-day meal pack for siblings of students who are at Hopkins County,” said Marsh.
She said SSO is a great way for parents to still provide food to their children while keeping the food budget low.
While Hopkins County is participating in the Seamless Summer Option, both Hopkins County and Dawson Springs schools are part of the Community Eligibility Program, which provides free breakfasts and lunches to students.
Marsh said the programs are very similar, the only difference is that Hopkins County Schools will be able to provide the meal packs, along with the free breakfast and lunches for students.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said Dawson Springs Schools has participated in the Community Eligibility Program for several years.
“We have a high number of students that have the need for that, and we are glad we are able to provide those,” he said.
Marsh said parents do not have to sign up for either program as it is something the schools offer to all students.
Both schools will have the Community Eligibility Program start the first day of school, with Hopkins County also having the Seamless Summer Option beginning that day, too.
For more information on the Hopkins County School lunch program contact Lisa Marsh at 270-825-6000 or lisa.marsh@hopkins.kyschools.us. For more information on Dawson Springs School lunch program, contact the school directly.
