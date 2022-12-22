With the anticipation of winter weather and freezing temps this weekend, the City of Madisonville has canceled all attractions for Deck the Park at the Madisonville City Park. The lights will be on for visitors who still want to drive through the park but all rides, the ferris wheel, Santa and the Grinch will not be taking place.
“This weekend Deck the Park lights and displays will operate as usual from 4 to 9 p.m., however, with temperatures plummeting beginning on Friday, the safety of our staff and employees, and citizens is priority. With this in mind, the ferris wheel and reindeer rides will not be operating December 23 to 25. They will be back up and running next weekend, December 30 and 31,” Brad Long, Deputy City Administrator for the City of Madisonville said.
