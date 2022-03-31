The Madisonville and Dawson Springs Rotary Clubs will join together this spring to host a Build-A-Bed Drive. The drive will be aimed to help children in need of a bed, ages 18 and under, and it will provide a brand new twin sized bed, mattress and sheets/comforter set.
According to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s Facebook page, to gauge the need, they are asking that families fill out the application or send them a private message via Facebook. There is a link on their page to simply fill out in order to get on their list if you are in need of a bed.
Be sure to check their social media page frequently as more information will be released as it is finalized.
