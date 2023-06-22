If you would like to try your hand a canning fresh produce this summer and fall, but you lack the proper equipment, the Hopkins County Extension Office may have an opportunity that is right up your alley.
In an attempt to encourage community food preservation and healthy eating, the extension office is now offering community members the chance to rent canning equipment.
Family and Consumer Science extension agent Amanda Dame said canning gives people the opportunity to preserve their own produce whether they buy it at the farmers’ market or grow it themselves.
“I always like to say that when you grow it yourself, you know what is in it,” she said.
Food preservation can come in several forms, like pressure canning, boiling water canner, and dehydration. Dame said fruits, vegetables, and meats can be canned or dehydrated for food preservation.
She said they stress using research-based information and research-based recipes when preserving food.
“We have recipes here at the extension office that people can come by or if they have just general questions about canning that I can answer if they came in,” said Dame.
The hardest part for some people who have learned to can food with relatives is getting used to the changes for food safety.
The extension office has a 23-quart and 16-quart pressure canner, a 12-quart and 21.5-quart boiling water canner, canning tools, and a dehydrator that can be rented for three days for a $50 deposit. The $50 is returned once the equipment has been returned.
“Essentially, it is free. We do ask that you pay to give people a little incentive to bring it back and to make sure we get it back in working condition,” said Dame.
The extension office also provides pressure canner testing. She said anyone who has a pressure canner at their home can stop by the extension office to have the gauge tested to make sure it is accurate.
“Over time, it may get hit against something, or something may happen and the gauge may not be accurate,” said Dame. “It is always important to come in, and we do that for free, so you can just bring in your lid and we can test that.”
She said renting the equipment from the extension office can be a good way to see if canning is right for an individual family since canning equipment can be so expensive to start.
“The pressure canners could be a range of $100 a piece, so that is why we are providing this to make it easier for people to do this at home,” said Dame.
Classes on food preservation are scheduled beginning June 29 throughout the summer at the extension office.
“We will do a pressure canner class, and then we will do a boiling water bath and a dehydrating and freezing class,” said Dame. “That way you can kind of know how to do it on your own.”
Part of the classes will be learning what type of food preservation method would work best for fruit, vegetables, meat, and herbs.
She said water baths are great for canning fruits and some vegetables, while the pressure canner is best for meat because of the high temperature the canner reaches, which kills any bacteria that may be on the meat. Herbs, fruits, and jerky can be preserved through dehydration.
Dame said another factor to consider when canning or dehydrating is to know what kind of storage space you have and where you can store extra food.
For more information on canning or food preservation, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650 or visit them at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville or follow the Hopkins County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Facebook page.
