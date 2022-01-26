There was still some conversation surrounding the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornado and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic at Monday night’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education, but, aside from the Panthers’ return to school, the routine budgets and reports of the treasury took center stage.
Classes resumed in the district last week after a five-week hiatus.
“I’d just like to say ‘thank you’ to everybody involved with getting school up and rolling again,” said Board Chairperson Vicki Allen. “I hear only good things and I really appreciate it.”
Shortly after the meeting was called to order, Allen, Tracy Stone, and Amanda Almon were elected to two-year terms as Board Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary/Treasurer, respectively. All votes on their appointments were unanimous.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen delivered the Enrollment and Attendance Report in the absence of Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman. “At this time, we have 29 students who were in our district before the tornado who have since moved or enrolled elsewhere,” Whalen said. “We have picked up a few new students, so we’re down an estimated 25 students or so at this point--but with the illness situation, hard counts remain a challenge due to COVID running rampant.”
“This has impacted the third and fourth grades the most--we’ve lost 10 students to other districts between those two grades,” he explained. “Other than that, there is a sprinkling in each group.”
In his Superintendent’s Report, Whalen discussed increased transportation costs and storm damage to the Jr./Sr. High’s roof. The district is utilizing the services of Blue Dot Transport in an effort to ensure students temporarily displaced in neighboring cities are able to attend school in Dawson Springs. According to the superintendent, these “healthy transportation costs” will be reimbursed as part of relief efforts. In regards to the roof damage, the insurance company is still in the midst of its assessment.
Dwight Salsbury, with RSA Advisors of Lexington, was on hand to assist the Board with the task of issuing school-building revenue bonds. Salsbury explained that when members Allen, Stone, Wes Ausenbaugh, and Carol Niswonger were elected to the Board, they were also confirmed as officers of the district’s Finance Corporation. Acting in those roles, they adopted a resolution to issue school-building revenue bonds.
In other actions, the Board:
• Received an “unmodified, or clean opinion” in the financial audit conducted by Duguid, Gentry, and Associates, P.S.C. of 2020-21 as detailed by Lindsey Nee. Nee also thanked Almon and her staff for their assistance and professionalism.
• Approved the 2022-23 draft budget as presented by Almon.
• Moved meeting dates for 2022 to the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m., except in May, June, and October.
