The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Bradley Duvall, was charged, January 25, for failure to appear in court.
Noe C. Gonzales, was charged, January 25, for failure to appear in court.
Ricky Wayne Hall, was charged, January 25, for failure to appear in court.
Kizzie S. Handley, was charged, January 25, for failure to appear in court, and probation violation for felony offense.
Thomas Clayton Eaton, was charged, January 25, for possession of contaminated substances and drug paraphernalia.
Ariel Nava, was charged, January 25, for possession of contaminated substances in the first and third degree, and possession of marijuana.
Bradley Adair, was charged, January 25, for failure to produce insurance card.
