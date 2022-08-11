After the massive outpouring of love and support the area saw following the Dec. 10 tornado, all of the schools in the Hopkins County Schools system are coming together asking for gift card donations in order to help those in Eastern Kentucky who were affected by the floods.
According to Lori Harrison, District Communications Specialist for Hopkins County Schools, they held a #TeamHopkinsDay last week which included school supply donations for the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive.
This flood relief project was the idea of Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith.
“We wanted to do something because we were so blessed during the tragedy we experienced with the December tornado,” Smith said. “We thought collecting donations at #TeamHopkinsDay would be a great way to pay it forward at the start of the school year.”
District staff were asked to bring personal hygiene items or school supplies to the annual #TeamHopkins Day all-staff assembly on August 3, 2022. West Kentucky Educational Cooperative will send these items to Eastern Kentucky through the Kentucky Educational Development Corp.
Smith shared that the school districts in Green River Regional Educational Cooperative shared information about how they were collecting gift cards, so we decided to do that as well.
“Donating gift cards didn’t require the school districts to store items or have a specific plan for supplies. As needs arise, these Family Resource Centers will get the gift cards to the people who need help,” Smith said.
Harrison said that the gift cards will be sent directly to the Family Resource Youth Services Centers in the school districts that have been affected by the flooding. We don’t have a goal in mind for this project, but we would like to help in any way possible.
If you are looking to donate or help out, please bring all items to the Central Office, 320 S. Seminary, Madisonville, by Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. For more information, visit the Hopkins County School System on Facebook.
