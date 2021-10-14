On Tuesday, Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt announced at the city council’s meeting that the Pennyrile Allied Community Services office will be at city hall on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon for a pre-registration event for senior citizens seeking utility bill assistance.
The pre-registration will be for seniors 60-years-old and older, and they must be on Social Security or disability.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby advised applicants to be familiar with the requirements for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Household income must be at or below the limits set by the Department for Community Based Services.
According to LIHEAP, a household size of one must have a gross monthly income at $1,610, a household of two must be at $2,178, household of three must be at $2,745 and a household of four must have a gross monthly income of $3,313. LIHEAP states in their guidelines that they will add $568 to the limit for each additional family member.
Applicants must bring proof of their Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card for each member of the household, have proof of all household’s income from the preceding month, most current heating bill, statement from their landlord if heating expenses are included in rent, a statement from a utility company if applicants participate in a Pre-Pay Electric program and the account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
For more information about the pre-registration day, call Hamby at Earlington City Hall at 270-383-5364.
