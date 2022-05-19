Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital was recognized Monday evening during the Madisonville City Council meeting in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Employees were honored to not only be recognized, but to show that those with mental health issues are not “broken.” They stressed that it is okay to have a mental health issue and to seek help.
The month of May is proclaimed and known as Mental Health Month nationwide, and Madisonville is proud to be a part of this effort.
