The Dawson Springs City Council worked its way through a lengthy agenda on Tuesday evening during its monthly meeting.
To begin, the council entertained a request by Mark Williamson, who owns Remedies on Railroad Avenue. Last fall, Williamson hosted weekly installments of “Dancing in the Streets,” which proved to be a big hit with area residents. Williamson is planning the return of the popular event for 2022, but with a few changes in scheduling.
The council approved his request and the proposed changes: Dancing in the Streets will be held once monthly in 2022--on the last Saturday of the month--following the same calendar as Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee. The event will begin with the April 29 edition and will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. each time. Those attending should be prepared for the September or October dates to be altered somewhat in order to collaborate with the Parent-Teacher Organization’s fall festival as in 2022.
Tammy Workman, chairperson of the city park’s Board of Directors, provided an update on the collection of plastic lids to be recycled. As was reported in last Thursday’s issue of The Messenger, the community’s collection efforts stood at a meager 120 lbs., with over 1,000 lbs. still needed before the first order of six benches could be placed.
“We’re proud to announce that all of the remaining plastic will be donated by Henkel, Inc. in Bowling Green,” said Workman. “That is where Grant McCuiston (a former resident of Dawson Springs Road) and his wife (Madison) work.”
She realizes that many community partners have large amounts of plastic lids on hand to aid in collection efforts. “We’ll keep accepting those clean plastic lids until March 15,” she said.
Carl Buzzard, a longtime resident of Buzzard Lane, recently contacted Mayor Jenny Sewell in regards to a dilapidated house located at 409 Meadows Hill Drive. Buzzard was unable to attend the council’s meeting, but Workman was able to provide some insight as she resides on Meadows Hill Drive. She informed the council “It’s completely caved-in.”
Sewell pledged to turn the matter over to the Code Enforcement Board, whose ordinances are currently being reviewed by City Attorney Joe Evans. The mayor called for a special meeting of the council to be held on March 16 at 5:30 in order to conduct a first reading of the updated ordinances.
In old business, the “dog/animal ordinance” was the focus of council members. After Dawsonian Tina Hopper asked the council for an intervention in regards to her neighbor’s canines during last month’s meeting, it was discovered that Hopper’s neighbor runs a kennel in the home. Councilman Kenny Mitchell made a proposal in regards to business licenses issued by the City. “I think the application for a business license should remain just that--an application--but I think it should be dropped off and the mayor, city administrator, and city clerk should review it to see if there are any zoning issues, to see if there are any ordinance violations,” he said. “And, if there are--like we’ve done in the past--inform the neighbors, and after that, the license can be issued.”
“I think it should be reviewed by a committee, or we’ll be running into this again,” he added.
Jesse Robinson, in his first term as a council member, agreed. “Like you’re saying, there should be guidelines--or like a checklist--that is the same for everybody, whether it’s a store or kennel,” he said.
Since the matter will include modifying existing ordinances, Sewell passed it to the city attorney. “I’m sure Mr. Evans will give us some guidance as to what he would recommend,” she said.
“I’ll take a look at your existing ordinance and see what we can do,” said Evans.
In new business, the council:
• was informed by Sewell that “Strategic Plan 2023” should be ready on Mar. 1. The plan is based on 150 comments made by citizens in July, in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornado.
• reentered into an “Interlocal Agreement” with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Library with a term of three years.
• approved zoning changes for properties at 907 E. Walnut St., 15 4H Camp Road (both are owned by the Missionary Baptist Temple and were incorrectly zoned as rural), and 135 Water Street.
• gave permission to the fire department to apply for a forestry grant of up to $5,000 and for a “Hopkins County grant invitation to replace radios,” according to the motion.
• informed citizens of the Hopkins County Alert system. “This is an especially valuable tool for those not on Facebook,” said Sewell. “To sign-up for important life-safety information and alerts for Hopkins County, you can sign up at www.hopkinscounty.ky.gov.”
• conducted first readings of Resolution 2023-02, which pertains to collaboration with the Pennyrile Hazard Mitigation Council, and Resolution 2023-03, which authorizes Sewell to request a loan under the Community Disaster Loan Program through FEMA for a maximum amount of $715,768.
• agreed to pay Earl Menser $7,500 over a three-month period to update the city’s website, which also provides links to all of the city’s agencies. Menser originally designed the site and has been monitoring it since the tornado free-of-charge.
• voted to update the Personnel Ordinance and Handbook. The current handbook is from Sewell’s first term as mayor, which began in 2012.
• was informed by Sewell that on Feb. 13, she and Magistrate Charlie Beshears and Steven Parker, Executive Director of the Dawson Springs Housing Authority, met with HUD. “Through the West Kentucky disaster funds, there are going to be, initially, $25 million made available to us for housing and infrastructure--and a small business grant,” she said. “We’ll have to develop a grant in order to accept those monies,” which is expected this spring.
