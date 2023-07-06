Heather Staggs has been appointed the new Kentucky Movers and Makers Makerspace manager.
Staggs has a diverse background in farming, artistry, and a passion for do-it-yourself projects, along with bringing a unique set of skills and experiences to her new role.
Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation Vice President Ruthann Padgett said Staggs will bring her passion for creativity, hands-on problem-solving, and community engagement to foster an environment that empowers individuals to unleash their inner maker.
“Kentucky Movers and Makers is thrilled to welcome Heather Staggs as the Makerspace Manager and is confident that her expertise and dedication will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the organization,” she said.
Staggs is a small market farmer and artistry designer, as well as the proud owner of Glad Moon Farms and a regular vendor at the Hopkins County Farmers Market.
Staggs said the joy of transforming raw materials into something entirely new fueled her enthusiasm for re-purposing furniture and crafting personalized gifts for loved ones.
Padgett said Kentucky Movers and Makers played a vital role when Staggs’ woodworking hobby inspired her to incorporate a farm artistry component.
“Kentucky Movers and Makers played a vital role in supporting this venture by providing the necessary equipment and workspace,” she said. “Heather’s dedication to the makerspace and her creative endeavors extends beyond her own projects. She has also shared her knowledge and skills by teaching various classes that promote creativity, problem-solving, and effective management practices.”
Staggs will be responsible for overseeing the makerspace operations, managing equipment and resources, organizing workshops and classes, and fostering collaboration among members.
Kentucky Movers and Makers has new hours. Beginning yesterday, they will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
