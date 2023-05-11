The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is gearing up for its 23rd Annual Take A Kid Fishing Day on June 3, giving area youth the chance to spend a fun filled day taking part in a free fishing tournament.
Kiwanis Club committee chair Stephanie Townsell said they have had a wonderful turnout the past several years.
“Last year, I think was our record turnout with 98 children there and their parents,” she said. “We want to encourage taking advantage of our local parks, getting out and taking that quiet time away from electronics, and being with your family.”
Townsell said fishing is a great time for families to talk to one another and be present.
“Each year, we have parents and families come back,” she said. “They have brought their children here year after year, and we get to watch them grow up. Sometimes, we have families where they were brought as children themselves, and now they are bringing their children.”
The day is open to any child ages three through 15. There will be a first, second, and third-place winner in each age category for the heaviest fish and an overall winner with the largest fish caught that day. The age categories are 3-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15.
Townsell said the first-place and overall winners will receive gift cards as prizes, while the second and third-place winners will receive a ribbon. The club has gift cards to Walmart, Rural King, and some fishing poles to give away.
The Hopkins County Bass Club has been weighing the fish for Kiwanis at this event for several years.
“They have been wonderful about working with us,” she said.
Lunch is provided to all the participants and their families by Silver Star Burgers. The first 100 children will get a goody bag full of donated items from sponsors.
The club asks that any child interested be pre-registered to make the event day smoother. Fliers went to all the children in Kindergarten through age 15 this week.
Townsell said parents can pre-register their child online or by paper form and sending that form by mail to the club’s mailing address. The forms can also be dropped off at the sporting goods department inside Wal-Mart.
“Once registered, we will have all their information, and when they show up the morning of the event, they can just go to the pre-registration line and check-in,” she said.
The fishing day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. Pre-registration will start at 10:30 a.m.
Townsell said if rain is expected on June 3, then the rain date will be the next Saturday on June 10. Kiwanis will make an announcement the day before if any changes occur.
For more information, follow Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club on Facebook or the 23rd Annual Kiwanis Take A Kid Fishing Day event page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.