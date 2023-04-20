The 9th Annual Lawn and Garden Fair, put on by the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Gale Vogel, the master gardeners board chairman, said the event will be held rain or shine at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center in Mahr Park.
“It is an opportunity to interact with Master Gardeners, as far as asking questions,” she said. “One of our primary roles is to assist people with their gardening issues and either give them some good information or direct them to resources.”
The fair will offer door prizes, silent auctions, informational talks and demos, vendors, food trucks, and activities for the kids.
Vogel said the main speaker will be Nathan Strange, the manager of the Bernheim Arboretum in Clermont, KY. All of his presentations will be at the Welcome Center of Mahr Park, while the vendors will be in the pavilion.
Strange will speak from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 on the importance of native perennials. On Saturday, April 29, Strange will talk about the importance of invasive species removal and control from 9:30-10:15 a.m., and from 11-11:45 a.m. he will talk about tree species and their importance to insects.
Vogel said Strange is an expert when it comes to perennials and trees.
“This does give people an opportunity to interact with him and hear what he has to say,” she said.
During all three of Strange’s presentations, there will be drawings for a household or family membership for a year to Bernheim Arboretum.
Along with Strange, there will be two speakers from the master gardeners, Larry Stone and Julie Robichaud. Stone will speak at 10:30 a.m. on honey bees, while Robichaud will talk at noon about herbs. Both will have their talks under the pavilion where the vendors are set up.
“We have scheduled them in between the times Nathan Strange will be talking,” said Vogel.
Admission into the fair is free, along with the talks, but the plant sales and vendors are a separate charge. Vogel said there will be a variety of vendors from the Madisonville area selling plants, vegetables, perennials, annuals, and herbs.
“I believe the greenhouses from both of our high schools will have plants for sale,” she said. “We want to support our high school agriculture department.”
Vogel said this is a long-standing tradition for the master gardeners, and they are excited to see it expand this year to include expert speakers.
For more information, contact the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650.
