With Thanksgiving days away, Hopkins County COVID-19 case numbers are still in the triple digits.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, and the Hopkins County Health Department are worried that the holidays and family get-togethers will create an increase in COVID-19 transmission.
“We have seen several surges now with COVID, and we don’t want to underestimate the possibility of a new surge or variant,” said Quinn.
The Health Department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a total of 209 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The hospital reported nine unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, along with two unvaccinated COVID-19 in the Critical Care Unit.
Quinn said the hospital is encouraged that the number of COVID inpatients is staying low right now.
“We believe that booster vaccinations and pediatric vaccinations may help to keep us low,” she said. “Holiday behaviors for those that are not vaccinated could lead to another post-holiday increase, but we will wait to see.”
Although the number of COVID cases is lower, the hospital census is still high with other illnesses, she said. The hospital generally sees a high census with flu season.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is classified as red with an incidence rate of 39. A red classification means the county has more than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
According to the Health Department website, there is a decrease in COVID-19 cases across the state.
“At this time Hopkins County is still in the “red,” as far as Covid-19 cases are concerned, and we have had an uptick in the last two weeks,” according to the Health Department website.
Quinn said it is concerning that the county was one of the very first counties to go back to red with the Delta surge, and we are still in the red despite all the vaccines available and knowledge on how to protect ourselves.
COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone ages five and older, and booster doses are available to all adults 18 years and up who are six months out from taking their series.
“COVID-19 vaccines have undergone — and will continue to undergo — the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. History,” according to the Health Department website.
Quinn encourages everyone to get a flu vaccine this winter as they are also widely available.
To make an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-524 ext. 229.
