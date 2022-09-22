As of Aug. 28, the Daysprings Outreach Center in Dawson Springs has changed its hours of operation along with what the facility is able to offer the community.
The DOC will now only be open two days a week, Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to staff members, due to the change in demand and need, they will be closing their food pantry. Paper goods, toiletries and baby items will no longer be offered.
Going forward, they will focus on the needs of tornado victims only. Although it has been nine months since the tornado, many people are now coming forward sharing that they need household items, as they relocate and rebuild their residences.
For more information on what the Outreach Center will be providing, or if you or someone you know has a need, it is encouraged to reach out to them directly via their Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.