After a disaster strikes any area, there are a lot of moving parts during the recovery.
The role of case managers for the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group is to be the go-between for the survivors and the group.
Long Term Recovery Group Co-Chair Health Duncan said everything starts with case managers.
“They work the cases and find needs, then that is where the Long-Term Recovery Group comes in,” he said. “We are relying on case managers to provide projects for us to do.”
Mike Duncan, a co-chair for the Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery Group, said they have three case managers working, but they are dealing with around 1,400 cases from FEMA and the Red Cross alone.
“That is moving along, but not as fast as we would like to,” he said. “We are making some progress and starting to help people get back to their homes.”
Lori Wooton, a case manager for the group, said they have the names and contact information of everyone who signed up for help through FEMA or the Red Cross. Even if someone was denied by FEMA or the Red Cross, the information is still available.
“We take those forms and rate them high priority, medium, low, and we are just working through those cases and assigning them,” she said.
As of last week, the three caseworkers have worked through all the high priority cases, have assigned the medium priority cases, and are about to assign the low priority, which is the largest stack. She said these do not include the referrals they get each day.
“At this point, I would say we have served 75-80 families,” said Wooton.
Although the tornado happened in December, the group has been slower than they would like in setting up. Heath said they had to get organized by creating bank accounts, hiring a construction manager, and hiring and training case managers.
“I feel like a lot of the case management activity has happened recently, and part of the reason is that we had to find case managers and give them training,” he said.
Wooton said they are moving slowly because every case is different, and everyone has different needs.
“You just have to work through and find the different resources,” she said.
Some may need new car windows because theirs got blown out by the wind. Others may just need a place to start looking for help, so case managers give them some ideas on where to start.
“We try to help them help themselves. We don’t want to carry them. We want to walk with them,” said Wooton.
Heath said if the case managers cannot help, then the cases are presented to an unmet needs committee to see if the problem can be solved in another way.
“At that point, Long-Term Recovery Group has the ability to maybe help fill that need,” he said.
There are still a few people in motels and at Pennyrile State Resort Park, but they are working on getting those people into a more permanent location.
“Everybody likes to drive in and be home,” said Wooton. “That is what our goal is to help them do that however we can.”
Heath said the Long Term Recovery Group is designed to stand forever and help with whatever disaster happens to the county.
Mike said the recovery process will take months and years to help everyone who needs it. The group is not going away.
For help from a case manager, contact Lori Wooton at 270-702-4984. If she does not answer, leave a voicemail, and she will return the call. Anyone who lost their house in the December tornado can go ahead and fill out an application for Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/tornado-specific-housing-app.
