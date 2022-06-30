The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be offering a free for members “Youth Wellness Orientation” over the next few weeks. These classes are new, and designed to safely introduce the youth to the wellness center at the Y and expand access to all youth members.
“Our current membership policy requires that youth be at least 15 years of age to workout in the cardio and weight rooms independently. Youth members between the ages of 12-14 are permitted to workout in the cardio and weight room as long as a parent is present and they have a statement of health or current physical on file at the Y,” Angela Carter, director of Community Health for the Hopkins County Family YMCA stated.
According to Carter, the wellness orientations cater to those in the 12-14 age range. Once completed, these members may use the wellness center independently (a statement of health or current physical is still required).
The wellness orientation is composed of two components-a classroom portion focusing on Wellness Center Expectations, Etiquette and Safety — and, a hands-on portion where Y’s Healthy Living Advocates provide demonstrations on how to safely and effectively utilize the equipment in our Wellness Center.
“To successfully complete the youth wellness orientation, the member will complete 1-two hour session with our Healthy Living Advocate staff. Sessions are scheduled weekly throughout the summer and will be offered monthly once the youth returns to school in August,” Carter said.
The Youth Wellness Orientations do require per-registration and are free for members.
The YMCA recognizes that there is large population of youth in the age range of 12-14 that frequents the facility (often times without a parent able to be present). The wellness orientation simply creates another pathway for engagement with teens and pre-teens in the community, and gives them an opportunity to safely use the facility independently.
“The Y is the starting point for many youth to learn about becoming and staying active, and developing healthy habits that they are able to carry with them throughout their lives. The benefits gained through early exposure to fitness are far greater than just physical health. We know that creating healthy habits for adolescents will likely impact their overall health for many years to come,” Carter said.
