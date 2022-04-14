Blanchard’s Gracious Acres will be hosting its first Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday afternoon. Those wanting to attend must RSVP and pay in advance. The cost is $5 per person.
Easter egg hunts will be divided into age brackets with each group having a prize egg. There will also be games and egg dyeing activities throughout the day.
“Excited is an understatement! The kids have been filling eggs with candy to help prepare, owner, Jennifer Blanchard said.
There will be opportunities for photos with bunnies and some of the other animals around the farm. There will be an additional charge for photography of $25 for up to three children, and $5 for each additional child.
“Blanchard’s Gracious Acres aka BGA just opened last year,” Blanchard said. “We are a mini farm petting zoo. I like to say we are small, but full of love with an at home feel. We travel, host birthday parties/events, we’ve help schools with fundraisers, and we are open for field trips.”
Blanchard’s Gracious Acres is located at 593 Fox Road in Dawson Springs.
For more information and to RSVP for the event, be sure to check out their Facebook page, or call 270-339-5190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.