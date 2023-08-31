Alicia Marcum has been named one of the 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.
Marcum is a health science technology major from Bowling Green currently enrolled at Madisonville Community College. She is one of 213 recipients of a $1,000 scholarship out of 1,100 applications.
She said receiving the scholarship is a tremendous blessing and honor.
“This scholarship is not just a financial boost; it is also a recognition that our past does not dictate our potential,” said Marcum. “With gratitude in my heart and determination, I will use this scholarship not only to further my education but to amplify my impact on the lives of children and families in need of intervention and services.”
The program is run by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation in partnership with Phi Theta Kappa and aims to support new Phi Theta Kappa members in associate degree programs based on scholastic achievement, leadership potential, and community service.
Jane Hale Hopkins, the president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, said the foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges.
“We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community,” she said.
The funds provided by the foundation not only aid college completion but allow students to engage in society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
