With Hopkins County and Dawson Springs schools both starting later than normal this year, families have more time to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations.
The Hopkins County Health Department is encouraging parents to use the extra time before school to get their child vaccinated as part of a Hit Me With Your Best Shots campaign.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said vaccinations are good for the child and for the public to keep viruses out of the population.
“[They] improve the health and wellbeing of our children and get them into adulthood,” she said.
Children can get up-to-date on their school vaccinations at their pediatrician, practitioner, or provider, or for those underinsured or uninsured at the health department.
Beach said Kentucky schools require certain vaccines for entry into kindergarten or entry into school, at sixth grade, and at 16 years old.
The vaccines for entry into school or kindergarten are given from birth to age four. She said the vaccines include four DTAPs, which are Diphtheria, Tetanus, and A Cellular Pertussis; three Polio vaccines; three Hepatitis B vaccines; two Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccines; two varicella, which is chicken pox vaccines; and two Hepatitis A vaccines.
In sixth grade, students are required to get a TDAP vaccine, which is Tetanus, Diphtheria, A Cellular Pertussis; and Meningeal Cockle vaccine. Students will also get another Meningeal Cockle vaccine at 16 years old.
“That will get you from school entry to graduation in Kentucky schools,” said Beach.
The two vaccines that are recommended but not required are the HPV vaccine, given in sixth grade; and the MenB vaccine, a different strain of Meningeal Cockle, which is recommended at 16 years old.
For the students who cannot see their provider before school starts, the health department supplies a registered nurse to both school districts, Hopkins County Schools and Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Beach said all students in Kentucky are required to have these vaccines, except for the HPV and the MenB vaccine. The only exemptions are for medical or religious reasons.
“[Medical] means someone has a severe reaction to vaccines or they have a medical condition such as cancer or immunosuppression,” she said. “[Religious exemption] is meant to be a true religious issue with receiving vaccines.”
For more information on vaccines or to make an appointment, call the Hopkins County Health Department at 270-821-5242.
