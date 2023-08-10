Vaccine 1

Hopkins County Health Department employees pose for a photo with their Hit Me With Your Best Shot t-shirts to encourage vaccinations before school starts.

 Submitted photo

With Hopkins County and Dawson Springs schools both starting later than normal this year, families have more time to get their children up-to-date on their vaccinations.

The Hopkins County Health Department is encouraging parents to use the extra time before school to get their child vaccinated as part of a Hit Me With Your Best Shots campaign.