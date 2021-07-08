This year marks 35 years that the Dawson Springs Museum has been open.
Museum Director Virginia Chaney said it seems like it was just yesterday when the museum opened.
“We started out with the Mack Sisk collection and the Japanese collection, and it just grew,” she said. “It is still growing.”
The Dawson Springs Museum was started in May 1986 by Susan Mestan and Claude Holeman in the old Commercial Bank of Dawson.
Chaney said Holeman had an extensive collection from Japan that he wanted to share, and later the photography collection from Mack Sisk was added.
“That started the history, and then people started bringing things in that were grandma’s,” she said.
Chaney said Mack Sisk’s photographs on display document the early days of Dawson Springs, showing what the old Commercial Bank looked like, photos of several baseball teams that stopped in town and showed everyday life.
The museum has several exhibits documenting important periods in Dawson Springs history with the Sisk photos, an exhibit on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the healing waters of Dawson Springs in the early 1900s being a few.
Bret Menser, a museum board member, said the Pirates trained in Dawson Springs from 1914 to 1916. They always stayed at the New Century Hotel, especially after the hotel built a separate building to house them when the team trained.
In 2019, a movie was made about William Hoy, a deaf baseball player who most notably played for the Cincinnati Reds, the movie was filmed in Dawson Springs, he said.
He said the people making the film came into the museum one day looking for an authentic baseball field, and the old baseball park in Dawson Springs was rebuilt in the 1990s to be historically accurate.
“They were looking for an old ballpark, with wooden grandstands and this one was build like it,” said Menser.
Chaney said an exhibit that sticks out to her is the one on Earl Hall. Hall, who was from Dawson Springs and entered the military to fight in World War II. He died in 1941 and a ship was later named after him.
When the ship was retired, the last crew to man the ship took souvenirs and would get together every year, she said. As the crew got older it was harder to get together.
“They came to stay at Pennyrile and brought all their souvenirs from the ship and gave them to us,” said Chaney.
While the museum does have permanent exhibits, they also have revolving exhibits. Chaney said their entire second floor is stored with history and memories people have donated over the years.
“We have to change it out from time to time because we have an upstairs full of history,” she said.
Chaney mentioned the board members will put up an exhibit highlighting the graduating class from 50 years ago.
“We have a reception for them every year, so that is something I look forward to,” she said.
Wanda Hughes, president of the museum, said one of her favorite exhibits was the quilt display. Members of the No Generation Gap Quilters would show off the quilts they worked on.
“They did hand quilting instead of machine quilting,” she said. “They were some really pretty quilts.”
She said they have not had that exhibit for several years because there are not as many quilters in Dawson Springs as there used to be.
Menser said a lot of their information comes not only from the community members, but also from Danny Byrum at the Hopkins County Historical Society.
“If he comes across information that came from here, he will see that we get it,” he said.
Menser said he does not know of another town in Kentucky with as much history as Dawson Springs has.
Hughes said she enjoys the museum because it has all of Dawson Springs’ history in it.
The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museum is located at 127 South Main Street in Dawson Springs.
For more information, call 270-797-3503 or visit their website, www.dawsonspringsky.com/wpnew/.
