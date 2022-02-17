An impactful storm will be affecting our area throughout most of the day today starting at 10 a.m., despite warmer than usual temperatures in the 60s. Hopkins County Emergency Management is reporting severe thunderstorms may hit Madisonville and surrounding areas with heavy rainfall and damaging winds. A tornado is also possible, as wind gusts are expected to get up to 50 miles per hour.
Rainfall is expected to range anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches, which can cause minor flooding in certain areas. Be sure to use extra caution when driving and secure all outdoor objects such as garden flags, wind chimes, lightweight furniture, grills, and anything that may take flight with high winds.
For more information or to track the weather, visit, https://www.weatherwx.com/stormwarnings/ky/madisonville.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.