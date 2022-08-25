After a seven-month hiatus due to effects of the EF-4 tornado that ravaged Dawson Springs on Dec. 10, the Day Bros 1898 Venue has reopened for business.
“Richly detailed and filled with various lighting, this unique venue offers all of the gracious conveniences of modern entertaining inside a beautifully renovated historic building,” said the facility’s owner, local entrepreneur Mark Adams. “ A mix of original architecture, reclaimed materials, and cutting-edge interior design elements, the building comes with stories to tell — but also room for guests to tell their own.”
The structure has a rich history.
“I. N. Day and James E. Day opened for business in 1891,” explained Adams. “They opened in a one-story wood frame building on the corner of North Main and Railroad Avenue, and in 1898, this frame building was replaced by a larger two-story brick building that measured 50 foot by 70 foot with a pressed brick front façade.”
Located at 103 Railroad Ave., today’s visitors to the venue will notice “Day Bros 1898” engraved on the cast iron threshold. Adams has also installed a brick back patio inscribed “YOU ARE LOVED. #42408” surrounded by knockout roses with a custom mural backdrop painted by his daughter, Isabella, owner of Artistry by Bella Co.
While Adams has owned the building for several years, he had given the facility a new purpose in 2021 and opened to guests in November — just one month shy of the tornado’s wrath.
“The first official event was hosted in November of 2021 by Lindsey Shuecraft — a fabulous ‘Welcome Pumpkin’ themed baby shower,” he said of his lone month of activities. “The November Rotary Club Meeting, Adams/Gray Family Thanksgiving, and the Pop-Up Shoppe Weekends during the town Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Black Friday all filled the month with laughter.”
In the months following the tornado’s destruction, Adams, like all other Dawsonians, started the recovery process.
“To residents and visitors of Dawson Springs, the Day Bros 1898’s damage appears no different from most buildings in the historic district — cosmetic damage from lack of care, but this is not the case for the Day Bros 1898 building,” he said. “The night of Dec. 10, the Day Bros 1898 suffered major roof damage.”
The tornado left a 15-by-50-foot hole in the roof’s parapet, shifted the remaining roof backwards 6” and blew out all fourteen lower sections of its newly replaced windows. The past couple of weeks have helped restore the joy that the opening month in November 2021 had brought to the space.
“Lori Hensley Holloway, POUND fitness instructor, inquired about using the space for her biweekly POUND classes--she and others were willing to rent the venue during the remodel completion,” Adams said. “ With the renters’ understanding the venue is a weekly work in progress, others have rented the space--we’ve hosted a gender reveal, a memorial celebration, a private birthday party, and the weekly ‘42408 Biz Group’ have all booked the space in a matter of two weeks.”
Adams continues to overcome the adversities sustained on the night of Dec. 10 to proceed with his big plans for the Day Bros 1898 Venue.
“I’m investing the next decade of my life to my property management company, Dream Built, LLC.,” he said. “The Day Bros 1898 renovation not only includes the venue, Phase I, but also the upstairs, Phase II--a 2,200 sq ft short-term rental space called the ‘Day Bros 1898 Loft.’ ”
“The Day Bros 1898 Venue plans to host annual events like an informal DSHS graduate mixer held in the venue during the annual homecoming and barbecue,” he continued. “Other adult exclusive events like date nights, Rom-Com movie nights, an annual New Years Eve party, and more are in the works.”
To rent the Day Bros 1898 Venue, patrons can contact Adams through the facility’s website: www.dreambuiltllc.rentals/daybros1898venue. You can also reach out through Day Bros 1898 Venue Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DayBros1898Venue), or markwayneadams.com.
