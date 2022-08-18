Just like many other businesses throughout the county, the Pennyrile Region Habitat for Humanity is short-handed and they are looking for volunteers to help out in their local ReStore location in Madisonville.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is having an important fundraiser with all proceeds from the sale of donated ReStore products to be used to help build homes for families in the community, specifically those affected by the December 2021 tornadoes.
Brian Keith, Resource Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, shares that the volunteers for their ReStore would assist in all day to day operations in the retail store.
“This would include organizing, cleaning, assisting customers, working the register, and assist customers loading and unloading donations. All volunteers would need to complete a volunteer waiver form at our office.”
The ReStore is open 9a.m.-4p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with volunteers welcome and encouraged each day.
Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Brian Keith, 270-825-1539. The ReStore location is 43 S. Daves Street in Madisonville. For more information feel free to visit the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Facebook page.
