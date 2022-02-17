The Earlington Disaster Recovery Center at Mike’s Old Pharmacy, located at 104 S. Lee Trover Jr. Hwy., is scheduled to permanently close Friday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m.. No worries for residents and those who were affected by the December tornadoes as you can still receive all necessary assistance and get all questions answered about your FEMA disaster assistance via phone, website, or one of the other location centers nearby.
The three recovery centers that are still open, and will remain open to help answer any questions are open from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. CST, Monday — Saturday. These locations are as follows:
• Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
• Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
• Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
All three centers provide access to technology equipment for those with disabilities. If you need specialized technology equipment, tell the specialist when you call the FEMA Helpline.
For more information, visit disasterassistance.gov or call the helpline 800-621-3362.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.