The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Bryant Keith Gregory, was charged, June 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Matthew Cook, was charged, June 28, 2022, for nonpayment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Matthew R. Cobb, was charged, June 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Valerie A. Castle, was charged, June 28, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• James M. Werfelman, was charged, June 28, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
