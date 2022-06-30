The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

• Bryant Keith Gregory, was charged, June 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Matthew Cook, was charged, June 28, 2022, for nonpayment of court costs, fees and fines.

• Matthew R. Cobb, was charged, June 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court.

• Valerie A. Castle, was charged, June 28, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.

• James M. Werfelman, was charged, June 28, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.