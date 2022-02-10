While trying to recover from the December tornadoes, the Hopkins County and Dawson Springs Independent school districts missed a lot of days.
The last thing students and teachers want to think about are how they are going to make up those missed days, which is why House Bill 397 was introduced to the Kentucky legislature.
Dawson Springs Superintendent Leonard Whalen said he and the superintendent in Mayfield helped to draft the bill, which would waive up to 15 days missed because of the December tornadoes.
“For obvious reasons, I think it would make sense for us to make that request,” he said. “Right now, with Dawson Springs and the surrounding areas that were impacted by the tornado, folks are just trying to get their lives back in order.”
On Tuesday, the bill was introduced by the House education committee and is expected to go to the house floor.
The bill would waive up to 15 days missed by school districts in counties that were declared as disaster areas due to the December tornadoes. The student’s attendance would be waived for any days missed because of the tornado between Dec. 13, 2021, through Jan. 14, 2022.
Whalen said students at Dawson Springs missed 14 days of school because of the relief effort, though the staff did return on Jan. 4.
Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith said the students in her district missed five.
Schools from both Dawson Springs and Hopkins County acted as donation and distribution centers to get help to those who were affected.
“Many of our staff members volunteered their time to help,” said Smith.
The bill would also waive the days for the employees who could not perform their contracted duties because of the tornado.
House Representative of the 15th District Melinda Gibbons Prunty said a big portion of the bill is making sure the employees who could not work in their normal role because of the tornado, but still helped in the relief effort, would not have that time docked.
“They would get credit for that,” she said. “That is what I thought was very important was to give those employees credit for their time worked.”
The bill is a chance to give some relief and reprieve for students and staff who are still trying to piece their lives back together.
“They may not use those days, but at least the department has the ability to waive them if they need them,” said Prunty.
If the bill passes the house floor, it will go to the Senate to be heard in the education committee, then it would need to be passed on the Senate floor. If it is passed, then it will go to the governor for his signature to become a law.
Because the bill has an emergency included in it, once it is signed and becomes law it would go into effect immediately, if it passes.
“It should be in place in plenty of time before the end of school so they can advantage of the days,” said Prunty.
Whalen and Smith said they would be closely following the bill’s progress to see how it could impact their districts.
The bill was co-sponsored by several state representatives from across Kentucky, including representatives Prunty, Jim Gooch Jr. and Myron Dossett.
