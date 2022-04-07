The Hopkins County Humane Society will be offering 50% off all micro-chips April 15 and April 16 for all interested. This is a quick and simple process that can keep your pet safe in case he or she gets lost or taken. The cost will be $12 plus tax on these two days only.
Be sure to call to schedule your pet’s appointment as time slots are filling up quickly.
Microchips are administered much like a vaccine, via a needle. Your pet does not have to have anesthesia or any medication to inject the chip. This is a very safe and effective procedure.
The Hopkins County Humane Society is located in Madisonville, at 2210 Laffoon Trail. For more information on this event or to schedule your pet for micro-chipping, be sure to call 270-821-8965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.