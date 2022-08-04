The Madisonville City Council met Monday night to review the resolution to accept a bid for the municipal aid paving project. With only one bid received, from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, it was unanimously accepted and agreed upon to award the bid to them for the municipal aid paving.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, this was the only company to provide a bid as they are the only one in town able to provide this service. The bid packet for the entire project was accepted for this year and next year it will go back out to bid if another company would like to provide a quote.
This is a much higher price than anticipated, due to the rise of fuel costs, which is about a 30% increase over last year. By council agreeing to accept the bid Monday night it will lock in this cost until next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.