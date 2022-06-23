Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan released the following report on Wednesday:
• Marcus D. Johnson, was charged, June 21, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Darleen L. Scarletta, was charged, June 21, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
• Danyelle Amber Crook, was charged, June 21, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, first offense.
• Troy A. Cotton, was charged, June 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Tyson L. Woolfork, was charged, June 21, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Amber D. Williams, was charged, June 21, 2022, for nonpayment of court fees/cost/fines.
