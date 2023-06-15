To help get the United Way of the Coalfield to its 2022-23 campaign goal, the organization is holding a raffle for a Lake Kayak now through until Friday, June 30.
Interim UWC Executive Director Dee Padgett said the kayak was donated by Randy Teague.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To help get the United Way of the Coalfield to its 2022-23 campaign goal, the organization is holding a raffle for a Lake Kayak now through until Friday, June 30.
Interim UWC Executive Director Dee Padgett said the kayak was donated by Randy Teague.
“We did not have to use any money for the raffle,” she said. “The monies will go to close out the 2022-23 campaign year for our agencies.”
The kayak is slightly used, but when it was new, it cost over $1,000. The raffle includes an oar and a life jacket.
The Carolina Lake Kayak measures 14’7.5” long and 15.5” wide and weighs 59/61 pounds. The cockpit measures 34.75” by 30”. The maximum load is 400 pounds. Its features include a Softech customizable adhesive seat pad, padded foam tight braces, thermofoam back pad, and a hi-back seat.
Since COVID-19, UWC has had to rely on other sources of fundraising methods to help them reach their goal.
“We have had to think outside the box by applying for grants, raffles, silent auctions, and more to raise money for our campaign,” said Padgett.
All of the money from the raffle will benefit United Way of the Coalfield partner agencies.
Tickets are $5 each, and a winner will be chosen at noon on Friday, June 30 over Facebook live.
Only people 18 years or older can purchase tickets. Tickets can be purchased from the UWC office at 1 South Main, suite 202, or online. If purchasing online, the purchaser is responsible for the processing fee.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Community calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.