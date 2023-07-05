FB_IMG_1688553332254.jpg

The 75th Annual Dawson Springs BarBQ Homecoming will be held on Friday, July 28. The Knights of Columbus will join together at the pits located in the city park to smoke 3,300 lbs. of meat; lunch and dinner will be served at the community center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the street fair will be held on the town square from 6 to 9 p.m.

 Photo by Jason Jones

The 75th Annual BarBQ Homecoming is just three weeks away, with festivities scheduled for July 28 in downtown Dawson Springs.

For 75 years, the “BarBQ,” as referred to by Dawsonians, has been held on the fourth Friday in July as a fundraiser for the Dawson Springs Community Center. The community center “is operated solely on the revenue from the annual BarBQ and rental fees throughout the year,” said Jennifer Hall, one of the center’s Board of Directors.