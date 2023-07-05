The 75th Annual BarBQ Homecoming is just three weeks away, with festivities scheduled for July 28 in downtown Dawson Springs.
For 75 years, the “BarBQ,” as referred to by Dawsonians, has been held on the fourth Friday in July as a fundraiser for the Dawson Springs Community Center. The community center “is operated solely on the revenue from the annual BarBQ and rental fees throughout the year,” said Jennifer Hall, one of the center’s Board of Directors.
Each year, the community center’s Board members assemble to plan the events of that day, including lunch, dinner and the street fair.
A group of volunteers, gathered by fellow Board member Lindsey Morgan, worked together last month to make the sauce. Without the sauce, the BarBQ Homecoming would be impossible to host.
“We made five batches,” Board member Darla Adams added.
“Each batch of sauce yields 25 gallons, so we had 125 gallons to bottle,” Morgan said. She called on that same group of volunteers to bottle and label the sauce.
The Knights of Columbus will join together at the city park to prepare at least 3,300 lbs. of meat, according to Adams.
“That’s the same amount of meat as last year, and we sold out in 2022,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and its social distancing protocols brought about several changes for that specific year, but one facet was so popular with attendees that it will return for the fourth consecutive year.
“We will offer drive-thru service outside of the Community Center during lunch,” said Hall. “This has been very well received, so we are bringing it back.”
On the big day, lunch and dinner will be served at the community center from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Many volunteers are needed at the center early that morning in order to pull the meat from the bone and shred it to prepare for sales by sandwich and by the pound, so be watching the event’s page on social media at https://www.facebook.com/dscommunitycenter for that call to service.
Each edition of the BarBQ in modern tradition also boasts its own event t-shirt. “Early sales of the shirts will be posted on the community center’s Facebook page,” announced Hall. There will also be several opportunities to purchase the official 75th BarBQ shirt on July 28—during lunch, dinner and at the street fair while supplies last.
The street fair will be held that evening from 6 to 9:00 p.m. in the town square. As in tradition, the street fair features games, giveaways, barbeque sold by the sandwich, and an assortment of vendors. There will also be live music by the Instant Zeal Band.
Those interested in hosting a game or vendor booth must submit the application via Google Doc found on the community center’s Facebook page by July 21. Booth space rental is $35. The organization or individual gets to keep all proceeds from the booth. The community center does have a selection of game equipment that can be borrowed if needed.
At the conclusion of the street fair, the winners of the raffle will be drawn. Each year, the raffle has the potential of bringing in the most funds for the community center thanks to the generous donations of prizes by local businesses. The grand prize of $500 cash is being co-sponsored this year by Hayes Hardware and Hollie’s Florist. Local merchants willing to donate prizes (merchandise or cash) may contact directors Kathy Nichols at (270)836-3959, Adams at (270)841-7299, or complete the Google Form on the community center’s Facebook profile. To be eligible to win a prize(s), raffle tickets may be purchased at random pop-up presales (also announced on the community center’s Facebook page) or on July 28 during lunch, dinner, or the street fair.
After the raffle, those attending the street fair will be treated to a fireworks display to commemorate the milestone year. “There aren’t many places that can celebrate a Diamond Jubilee, and we’re proud that our town has been able to come together for 75 years to make the BarBQ happen, so we’re going to have a fireworks show in honor of that,” Adams said.
Monetary donations to help offset the cost of the fireworks display are welcomed by the directors of the community center.
“Donations are being accepted at our local Planters Bank,” said Adams. “You can just go through the drive-thru and give $1, or $20--just whatever you can afford--and tell the teller it’s a donation for the fireworks.”
You can also donate via Venmo @dscomcenter.
There are always other special events such as class and family reunions held over the course of the weekend following the BarBQ Homecoming. Fundraisers sponsored by the community center and already announced for Sat. July 29 are the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K, Golf Scramble, and a BarBQ Festival Car Show.
The Dawson Springs BBQ 5K is organized each year by Donnie Dunbar.
“This is a scenic run through historic Dawson Springs with the best 5K shirt in West KY,” said Dunbar. “If you want to get your shirt by race day, July 29, we need your entry by this Sunday, July 8.”
The race has a start time of 7:30 a.m. at the community center. For more information or to register, you may contact Dunbar at (270)836-3466, enter on the forms available at the Dawson Springs branch of Planters Bank, or sign-up online at the link provided on the 5K’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BBQRun. The fee to participate is $25.
The deadline to sign up for the Golf Scramble is July 22. The golf tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. There are cash prizes for the four-man person scramble. The entry fee is $300 per team. Those interested in signing up may call Adams as listed above or Pennyrile’s golf course at (270)797-7888.
“We only need three more teams to give us 18 teams, which means that each team will start from its own hole on the course,” said Adams, who spearheads the BarBQ-related activity. “Last year, we had 20 teams--we’d really like to host at least 20 teams again this year.”
Adams is also continuing to seek businesses or individuals willing to sponsor a hole. “Hole sponsorships are $100--including a sign,” she said.
David Thorp, organizer of the monthly Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee show, has been charged with organizing the BarBQ Festival Car Show. The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the town square and will award a People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice.
“As always at the square in Dawson Springs—open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and motorcycles,” Thorp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.