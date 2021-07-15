Following water leaks that forced a delay, the Dawson Springs City Pool is officially open for business seven days a week through August 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Daily admission is $3 per person. The concession stand is also open during normal operating hours and night swim sessions are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission for the night swims is $2 per person.
Two leaks discovered by American Leak Detectors, a firm out of Louisville, delayed the opening of the pool for about a month.
“After the location of the leaks were determined, Terry Cansler (retired City water superintendent) and city employees were able to make the necessary repairs to open the pool,” said Assistant City Clerk Amie Thomas.
City Water and Sewer Superintendent Brian Thomas is currently supervising the sewer project which began last month.
American Leak Detectors estimated that it would cost $16,800 for their firm to repair the leaks. By acquiring help from Cansler to guide the city employees, the city was able to save thousands of dollars in its quest to open the pool, according to officials.
The kiddie pool is inoperable right now because it needs a new motor, which has been ordered, said Thomas.
The pool features a splash pad, “which is ideal for younger swimmers in the meantime,” she said.
Because half of the swimming season was missed due to diagnosing the leaks and making the vital repairs, season passes are now half-price. A single pass is on sale for $35. A family of four can purchase a family pass for $87.50.
There is still availability open for pool parties.
“Pool parties can be hosted on the weekends only,” said Thomas.
A two-hour party for up to 25 swimmers is $100. A three-hour party following the same parameters is $150.
The closing date of August 8 coincides with the beginning of the new school year for the Dawson Springs Independent School District.
“We have five lifeguards, and all of them are still in high school,” said Thomas.
Gage Smiley and Jordan Thomas are among those five lifeguards employed by the City to ensure the safety of swimmers this season. Both were certified through the training offered by the local 4-H.
“I am happy that the pool was able to open,” said Jordan. “I love this job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.