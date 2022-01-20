With the most recent horrific tornadoes that struck Hopkins County, and surrounding areas, it has been an ongoing discussion about potentially getting and installing five more storm sirens.
The topic came up at Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, but was tabled until the next meeting to see how funds will be spent.
The cost of just one storm siren, not including installation and contractor work, is roughly $28,000.
It is projected that Hopkins County would need five more sirens to cover the areas that are not within the proper sound range.
Research and reports are going to be conducted between now and the Feb. 1 meeting to see how to best serve the county and figure out exactly where the gaps are located.
