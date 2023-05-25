After four months of searching for the right candidate for the job, the Hopkins County Family YMCA has now named its new CEO, selecting a Hopkins County-native to take over the reigns.
Interim CEO Anglea Carter, along with the YMCA Board of Directors, named Keith Cottoner to become just the fourth Chief Executive Officer of the organization since its inception, replacing Chad Hart who stepped down in January after five years to pursue a new career in Owensboro.
Cottoner has a professional background in strategic planning, operations, and leadership development. Most recently, he has served as the Executive Director of the H.L. Neblett Community Center in Owensboro.
Prior to his role at the Neblett Center, Cottoner served in multiple capacities at the YMCA of Greater Louisville including Regional Facilities Director, Senior Healthy Living Director and the Y@Work Fitness Director.
“With this significant leadership transition, we are poised to drive the YMCA’s vision forward and achieve new heights of success within the community,” said Michael Phillips, Hopkins County Family YMCA Board Chairman, “Keith brings local knowledge along with a wealth of knowledge in operations and the ability to execute innovative ideas”.
“I’m excited to join the Hopkins County Family YMCA as the next CEO." said Cottoner. "I never imagined as a child who attended summer camp at the Larry Carney Center or as a teenager who trained at the YMCA for football, that I’d be a CEO, I’m ready to get out into the community to identify needs that exist and work to fill those gaps.”
Cottoner holds a Bachelor of Science in Fitness and Sports Management from Kentucky Wesleyan College. According to the Board Members, he is a proven community contributor holding positions on the Audubon Area Community Care Clinic Board, Imagination Library Board of Directors, Greater Owensboro Partnership for Early Development, Owensboro Chamber Young Professionals-where he was named 2022 Member of the Year-and the Owensboro Rotary Club.
Cottoner will start his new role with the YMCA on June 1, 2023. Community members are encouraged to stop by and welcome him back to Hopkins County.
For more information on the new CEO, or other news happening at the Hopkins County Family YMCA, please visit their Facebook Page.
