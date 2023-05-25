After four months of searching for the right candidate for the job, the Hopkins County Family YMCA has now named its new CEO, selecting a Hopkins County-native to take over the reigns.

Interim CEO Anglea Carter, along with the YMCA Board of Directors, named Keith Cottoner to become just the fourth Chief Executive Officer of the organization since its inception, replacing Chad Hart who stepped down in January after five years to pursue a new career in Owensboro.