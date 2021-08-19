While the clock is ticking, time remains to pay delinquent Hopkins County property taxes before a tax sale is held on Oct. 13.
At Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said the office will be advertising the bills that are still delinquent, which will come out around Sept. 15 in The Messenger.
“Taxpayers still have time to pay their bill or come to the county attorney’s office to make payment arrangements,” she said.
Kevin Roberts, a deputy clerk at the clerk’s office, said there is a process that occurs once the property taxes have become delinquent.
“Once it is transferred to the county clerk’s office … the sheriff’s office has a fee that is added,” said Roberts. “The county attorney has a 20% fee and the clerk’s office has a 10% fee. There is interest that is accrued as well. If it gets to the point that it makes it to the tax sale, then we have to charge an advertising fee. It generally goes up about 30% of the total owed for it.”
Roberts said he can take payments until Oct. 12.
“We got the tax bills on April 15,” he said. “We only have a certain amount of days we are allowed to hold the bills.”
Roberts said the state sets the statute for the amount of time the clerks’ offices hold the bill before it becomes available for the tax sale.
“In that interim, nobody else but someone that has invested interest in the property can do anything with it,” he said. “That statute was set to protect the homeowner.”
Roberts said between 90 to 130 days, the owner has to pay the monies owed before a third party is able to buy the tax sale.
“We take cash, check, card or money order,” he said. “I just encourage everybody that can to get payments in before the sale. Once the third party gets in it, it increases quite a bit.”
