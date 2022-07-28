During the most recent Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, it was brought to the court’s attention that there is insurance money that the county will be getting from the spec building that was destroyed in Dawson Springs during the December 2021 tornado.
According to Ray Hagerman, President of the Madisonville Hopkins-County Economic Development Corporation, who presented during the meeting, the money is currently in the hands of the Fiscal Court however, the money was asked to be given back to the Hopkins County IDA (Industrial Development Authority) so that it could be used to hopefully build back on the property in Dawson.
Although the building was originally constructed with grant money from the state, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court received $1.1 million as they were responsible in paying the insurance premiums.
“From an economic perspective, we need to build back,” Hagerman said. “We could potentially build something in Dawson Springs which could be a job creator. I am advocating we build something that would possibly bring jobs to the community, it wouldn’t be another spec building.”
The building that was on the property, referred to as a spec building, sat there for 22 years, according to Hagerman. He shared that when the building blew down, as part of the adjustment process, it was decided that $2.5 million is available to rebuild.
According to Hagerman, the building and grounds were owned on the deed by the IDA, but since The Fiscal Court paid the insurance they were the recipients of the money. Magistrates were now in question about who should get the funds, the people who own the building or the people who paid the insurance.
It was then voted on for the court to give it back to the IDA.
“I do think it’s fair that the Court be reimbursed for the insurance that was paid,” Hagerman said.
This then brought up a hot discussion on how the money will be used, what could be built and how can it benefit the community.
Magistrates members requested that a “footnote” be added to the deal that the money should be spent for development in areas that need it most and request that is does not get rerouted to Madisonville.
“I would like to put a stipulation that the rebuild take place in Dawson Springs, I don’t like the limit on how long or indefinite, but how could the money be used. We need to do something in the county to help Dawson Springs, and we haven’t done much with that, and that’s my concern,” Magistrate Billy Parrish said.
“What about Nortonville, or Nebo, or Hanson?” Magistrate Ronnie Noel questioned. “There could be something else that comes along for the south end of the county, and I don’t want to handcuff us to Dawson Springs, forever.”
According to Hagerman, there are multiple investors who have been looking to come to Western Kentucky for quite some time, and now the land in Dawson Springs in which this spec building used to sit is available.
“The IDA moves it’s money around to benefit the entire town. This particular situation would have never occurred if the spec building didn’t blow down from the tornado. There’s already an incentive to rebuild on this site for the financial money that is available for this spec building location.”
With different companies who have been wanting to come to Western Kentucky, they got ‘real interested real fast’ when they realized the low cost on this property.
“We need to keep the powder dry for deals,” Hagerman stated. “We got the Factory people at the table, and the apartment people at the table. Both like the idea that the other one exists. We could potentially build one, or both, in Dawson Springs.”
It was then turned to a roll call vote as to whether or not the IDA should receive the $1.1 million. All magistrates voted yes to give the money from the insurance claim to the IDA, except Billy Parrish voting no. Majority ruled and the motion passed.
More information to come on how the money will be spent in the upcoming future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.