The Dawson Springs Board of Education conducted its monthly meeting on Monday evening and was quite pleased to set the tax rate for the 2022-23 school year at the same rate as the previous year.
The General Fund Real Estate rate was approved at 74.7 cents; Tangible Personal Property, 74.7 cents; Merchant Inventory, 74.7 cents; Motor Vehicles and Watercraft, 68.7; Personal Aircraft, 68.7; and 3% for the Utility tax. “If we had approved the compensating rate (pre-tornado), we would have raised taxes 15 cents,” explained Superintendent Leonard Whalen. “We just didn’t think our families could handle that increase--not now.”
He explained the reason for the compensating rate. “We lost approximately $15 million in tax assessment after the tornado,” he said. “That equates to a difference of $200,000 for the district, and our state legislature is going to help us make that up.”
Chairperson Vicki Allen expressed a sentiment of thankfulness on behalf of the Board. “I’d like to thank Governor Beshear and our state lawmakers for signing the bill last Friday to provide emergency relief to tornado and flood areas,” she said. “We’d especially like to thank Senator Robby Mills and our own superintendent, Lenny Whalen, for all their work to have the tornado areas added to the original bill drafted in July--they spent many hours advocating for our schools and students.”
In other news, the Board:
- reviewed the elementary principal’s report as presented by Jennifer Ward. “Family Nights are being planned,” she was happy to announce.
- listened to Todd Marshall’s Jr./Sr. High principal’s report. The Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) hosted its annual Fun Night for high school students last week. The senior class finished back-to-school activity with the most points to win the games.
- approved the 2021-22 Annual Financial Report, of which, 84% of the budget was comprised of salaries and benefits according to Amanda Almon, Director of Finance. “Another year is in the books,” she said.
- created a full-time bus driver position for 185 contract days due to a higher enrollment in the preschool and in dual-credit classes by high school students.
- decided to continue with the elementary Response-to-Intervention/Learning Recovery Position for the current school year.
- accepted a proposed senior class trip to an amusement park in Florida in the spring, contingent on “COVID-19 not being highly active or there being any real safety concerns at the time of the trip,” said member Wes Ausenbaugh in his motion.
- allowed a sharing library to be placed near the entrance of the elementary school. The lending library was donated by the manufacturer Simplay 3 due to the tornado devastation. Johnathon Storms, FRYSC coordinator, had resources to donate sand to install the sharing library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.