As COVID-19 restrictions lessen, Hopkins County and Dawson Spring high schools are preparing for a more traditional graduation ceremony this year.
Hopkins County Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the high schools and graduates wanted to have a more traditional ceremony this year and following consultation with the Hopkins County Health Department, the decision to honor those wishes is being planned.
“They are going to follow a traditional ceremony that we have had prior to COVID,” she said. “The restrictions will come in the fact that we will social distance, everyone will have to wear a mask, and we will have to follow all safety and health protocols.”
Ashby said she talked with Denise Beach, director of the Health Department, and the Hopkins County Board of Education about moving the ceremony inside, while still maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols because of the inclement weather the county has experienced lately.
With approximately 217 seniors graduating from Madisonville North Hopkins High School and 162 more from Hopkins County Central High School, safety is still a concern.
“Parents just need to understand that we want to do what is best and safest for our graduation community, and so that is why everyone will be expected to wear a mask and socially distance,” said Ashby.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline worked with Beach to calculate how many graduates and guests could attend and still maintain compliance with the governor’s recommendations.
“We have some room for any additional options that come down the road,” said Cline. “We are blessed to be able to work with the Health Department to honor these requests in a more traditional fashion.”
Both ceremonies for North Hopkins High and Central will be held in the school’s respective gymnasium, and each graduate was given seven tickets, said Ashby.
Central’s graduation will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 in the gymnasium and North’s’ will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in Maroon Gym.
Ashby said the faculty and staff are looking forward to handing the seniors their diplomas and celebrating with them.
“We know it has been a difficult last two years for them, but we couldn’t be any more proud of them than we are right now,” she said.
Dawson Springs High School will also be holding a more traditional graduation ceremony while still taking precautions into account, said Superintendent Leonard Whalen.
“We were able to allot 10 tickets per student, and we will also be streaming the ceremony on our NHFS site, which is where you can watch our ballgames,” he said.
Whalen said the district is following all the safety protocols while also requiring masks and social distancing. Because Dawson Springs has only 44 graduating seniors, everyone can fit into the gymnasium even with social distancing in place.
He said staff are watching the protocols closely to see if any changes happen before the ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.
“We are just looking forward to graduation,” he said.
The private schools in Hopkins County are also preparing for their graduation ceremonies.
Vickie Yandell, office manager at Grace Baptist School, said with only eight students graduating, they did not feel the need to pass out tickets.
“We don’t have an overpopulation where we have to give them out,” she said.
Their graduation will take place in the school’s auditorium, which is enough room for the parents, said Yandell.
Grace Baptist’s graduation will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the school where students will also receive their awards and scholarships along with their diplomas.
Cornerstone Prep School has two graduating seniors, and with so few students graduating they did not issue tickets, said Cornerstone Executive Director Audrey Morgan. The school does not have any protocols in place for the ceremony other than what the building requires.
Their graduation will take place at 6:30 p.m. today in the Byrnes Auditorium on the Baptist Health campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.