B&B Like Mother Like Daughter LLC is a new food truck based out of Earlington that serves communities throughout Hopkins County and the surrounding area. Friday they will be setting up shop in downtown Earlington.
“They come and setup over by our firehouse,” Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby said. “They have great burgers, fries, hot fudge cake, and the best BBQ nachos. It’s usually a pretty good turnout, and it’s nice to have here in Earlington for the people who can’t always make it up to Madisonville or White Plains.”
In operation since May of 2022, mother and daughter duo, Beverly Linville and Brooklyn Cox say that they love serving the community and working together as a team. They cater for community events, birthday parties, work functions and more.
“Me and my mother started the business together. We just wanted to have a hobby together and it’s something we get to meet new people and we enjoy doing this business together,” Co-owner, Brooklyn Cox said. “Our main goal is show the love of Jesus with every customer we serve! Everyone that comes up to order at the food trailer loves the sign my mom put up that says smile Jesus loves you.”
B&B Like Mother Like Daughter LLC will be serving Friday, from 10a.m.-4p.m.
For more information and upcoming events please visit their Facebook page.
