The Madisonville Police Department released the followed report:
Jessica L. Hanns, was arrested, December 1, 2021, for violation of IPO and assault in the fourth degree.
Johnathon M. Franklin, was arrested, December 1, 2021, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, and strangulation in the fourth degree. Franklin was transported to the Hopkins County Jail for these charges.
Clinton T. Campbell, was arrested, December 1, 2021, for nonpayment of court cost, fees or fines.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report on November 30, 2021:
Jamie M. Braden, of Nortonville, was arrested, for failure to appear in court.
Andrew Russell Erkfitz, of Henderson, was arrested for public intoxication, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Skylar Rodgers, of Madisonville, was arrested for failure to appear in court.
