Jumanji: This Is Not a Game, a mixed media exhibit by Dawson Springs native Jarrid Scott, is currently on display in the Anne P. Baker Gallery located at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on the campus of Madisonville Community College. Scott’s show runs through Oct. 22.
In his exhibit statement, Scott explains, “Jumanji — This Is Not a Game” was created to draw awareness to the ways in which the collective fails our planet, while inspiring viewers to reflect on their role in preservation.”
Throughout the exhibit, he uses recycled and repurposed materials like single use plastics as means of visual storytelling focused on conservation. The opening reception was held on Friday night. “I want this show to shine a light on issues like plastic waste that can be changed by the collective viewers and their actions,” Scott said. “I hope this exhibit inspires the viewer to think of new ways to upcycle, shop consciously, and stay informed on ways to protect this planet.”
This is the award-winning freelance illustrator’s fifth solo exhibition. Most recently, he was named “Artist of the Year” by the Princeton Art Guild in 2021.
“I didn’t know that a career as an artist was something I wanted to pursue until Ms. Crider guided me to GSA,” said Scott in reference to his high school art teacher, Cindy Crider, and her advice to apply to the Governor’s School for the Arts. “I was accepted for this summer program at Transylvania University in 2010.”
“It was this program that introduced me to sculpture and printmaking and lifelong, creative friends,” he continued. “GSA really gave me the push I needed to pursue a creative life.”
It wasn’t just Crider’s keen eye for artistic talent or Scott’s positive experience at GSA that encouraged him to proceed with a career in the arts--he also thrived due to the unwavering support of his parents, Bobby and Debbie. They didn’t allow the stigma of the term “starving artist” plague Jarrid’s dreams. “’You pursue what you want to do’ is what we told him,” said his dad.
“We told him that he was just so talented and if that’s what he wanted then it was what we wanted,” Debbie agreed.
Scott attended Morehouse University and then earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta. “My parents supported me in every chapter--they’ve been amazing,” he said.
As for the current exhibit, his favorite piece is entitled “Oculus III Balance.” “It calls the viewer to see themselves as the problem and the solution,” Scott said.
Those who view the collection will see various types of mediums presented, but Scott has a preferred skillset. “I have really grown to love sculpture,” he said. “It is important to me for my art to have an ecological impact, and my sculptural practices allow me to upcycle single-use plastics in the base of my work in both the Hungry and Change Planter series.”
“I would like all who visit the exhibit to ask themselves, ‘Could you live in this world?’ as you move through the exhibit, and reach a hopefully better future,” said Scott. “We are the problem and the solution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.