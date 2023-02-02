The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Amber Dawn Sheets, was charged, January 21, 2023, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to produce insurance card.
William G. Holt, was charged, January 31, 2023, for probation violation.
Michael A. Jarvis, was charged, January 31, 2023, for possession of methamphetamine.
Jacerri Johnson, was charged, January 31, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and intimidating a participant in the legal process.
Tiffany R. Myers, was charged, January 31, 2023, for failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates and operating on a suspended ore revoked driver’s license.
Deljuan Hendrix, was charged, January 31, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree.
Jeremy H. McClendon, was charged, January 31, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
