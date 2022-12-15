The cold and threat of rain did not keep people from attending the first rebuilt home dedication in Dawson Springs on Saturday, held on the one year anniversary of the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 EF4 tornado.
Jerry Vandiver, who rode out the storm in his home even as it was demolished around him, said at the dedication that he could not express how thankful and grateful he is to everyone who helped him rebuild.
“We just need to continue to go forward,” he said.
Tim Sheaffer, of The Call to Build, said it has been a pleasure getting to know Vandiver while working on the home.
“He has been here right alongside the volunteers working a few days each week, eager to help in whatever way he is able,” he said.
Governor Andy Beshear said one year after the deadliest tornado in Kentucky history, they are celebrating a milestone by handing over the first keys to a Dawson Springs resident who is back on their feet and in their home.
“One year later, seeing all these houses come up is a pretty special step on our path to recovery,” he said.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said this house and many others like it will forever stand as a monument to the county moving forward and keeping Dawson Springs a special place.
The current Dawson Springs Mayor said there is not a street in Dawson that does not have one or two houses being worked on. He said it is because of everyone who came out to help the town and homeowners rebuild.
“They have all been great,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Executive Director Heath Duncan said Vandiver is the first of 20 homeowners Habitat has partnered with to rebuild homes.
“We have nine of those houses under construction now. We plan to build the rest next year, with a goal of building 50 over the next three years,” he said. “That is possible because of so many partnerships.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.