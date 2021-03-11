Fish lovers can grab some food to go at the Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Resurrection Parish Church Friday in Dawson Springs.
Financial Secretary Jeff Smith said there is no charge for the food as the Knights are paying for all of the food costs.
“We are making the food free so anyone who is looking for a meal, we will feed them,” he said.
The Knights are hoping the majority of people will donate canned good items or make a monetary donation to help the Dawson Area Personal Services food bank.
“One hundred% of the donations go to the Dawson Area Personal Services food bank,” said Smith.
The Knights were formed in 2010 and represent three parishes in Dawson Springs, Princeton and Eddyville. He said the organization is a men’s group based in Catholicism and gives Catholic men a way to support their local parishes and the community.
The three main priorities the Knights focus on are food banks, supporting programs for the intellectually challenged and supporting local pro-life pregnancy centers, said Smith.
Since 2014, the Knights have been accepting and encouraging the local community to donate non-perishable food items or money to DAPS. They have been hosting a fish fry for seven years and usually have about six a year.
“Last year, COVID hit halfway through Lent and all the churches got closed down,” said Smith. “It interrupted our annual food drive so we were hoping to give added emphasis this year by holding a fish fry that is specifically oriented toward raising money and donations for DAPS.”
Any food collected through the Knights is weighed before going to DAPS, he said because the National Knights of Columbus organization have a program called Food for Families. For every 1,000 pounds of food donated through the Knights or for every $500 in monetary donations, the national organization will reimburse them with $100 — up to $500 a year.
Smith said any money reimbursed from the national organization is always given to DAPS.
“Every year since 2014, we have hit the maximum so we have always been able to give $500 in addition to the other stuff we raised during the food drive,” he said.
Friday’s drive-thru will include two pieces of fish, hush puppies, coleslaw and beans. Smith said the fish fry will take place rain or shine.
